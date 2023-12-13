3-year-old dies in Lewisburg child abuse case

Lewisburg child abuse case(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 3-year-old boy is dead following a child abuse case in Lewisburg.

According to Chief Chris Teubert with Lewisburg Police Department, LPD was dispatched to Northridge Drive in Lewisburg along with Lewisburg Fire Department, Greenbrier County EMS, and White Sulphur Springs EMS on December 5, at 6:27 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive 3-year-old male.

The boy was transported to the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center for treatment, but was transported to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital soon after.

Lewisburg PD arrested Robert F. Reinhold III, 22, of Lewisburg on December 6, in connection to this incident. He was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Malicious or Unlawful Assault, both charges being felonies.

Reinhold was held at Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

The 3-year-old boy died Monday, December 11 at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with Kimberly A. Sears, 26, of Lewisburg, being arrested that same day in Roanoke on warrants from Greenbrier County.

Sears is charged with Death of a Child by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian or Other Person by Child Abuse and is expected to be extradited back to West Virginia.

Today, December 13, Reinhold appeared in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court where his original charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Malicious or Unlawful Assault was dismissed and was recharged with Death of a Child by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian or Other Person by Child Abuse.

This charge is a felony and carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

The investigation of this case is ongoing. Lead investigators on this case are Cpl. J.T. Williams II and Sgt. D.B. Eggleson with LPD in consultation with the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Other agencies that assisted in this case include several other LPD officers, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

LPD asks that anyone with information pertaining to this case contact them at 304-645-1626.

