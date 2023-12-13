Christmas decorating competition happening at General Services Building in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Christmas decorating competition is turning the General Services Building in downtown Clarksburg into a winter wonderland.

The offices are decked out in Christmas lights and trees, wreaths, and some people were even wearing costumes.

This is the first time they’ve done this competition and each office will be judged by the Harrison County Senior Center.

According to county administrator, Laura Pysz, this event is helping spread Christmas cheer.

“This whole past week, especially since they knew it was a competition, everyone is so happy and there’s so many smiles and everyone’s in a good mood.”

Not only is the competition making people happy, it’s also bringing a competitive edge as well.

Psyz said people are traveling to other offices to see different ways they can one up each other, which includes dressing in costumes or staying after work.

“It’s amazing how many people have stayed over in the evening time, clocked out, made sure they’re here decorating their office, working over on the weekend,” said Psyz. “I just found out a bunch of people were here making sure to step up their game.”

Even Santa got wind of the competition and decided participated in the festivities.

“We had a little bit up here and then once we heard it was a competition, we amped it up,” said Santa. “I feel like we should definitely win ... hands down.”

According to Psyz, they want to make this a yearly tradition.

There’s already bee talks about how to make next year’s competition even bigger and better.

But as far as this year’s competition goes, judging is still going on and the winner’s will be announced at the County Commission meeting on Dec. 20th.

