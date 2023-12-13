CPS finds animal feces in home, 2 charged with child neglect

Left, Russell Thompson. Right, Alyson Maello.
Left, Russell Thompson. Right, Alyson Maello.(WVDOC)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARION, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputy Donald Mundell responded to a call to assist Child Protective Services with a child removal on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Officials say it was learned that the living conditions in the home were “deplorable” and placed the child at risk of injury by infection.

Deputy Mundell claims to have been shown photographs of the interior of the home and describes it as having “animal feces and trash covering the floors throughout the residence”.

CPS removed a 7-year-old child and a 13-year-old child due to the conditions of the home.

Police arrested the father of the children, Russell Thompson, and his fiancée, Alyson Maello, for Child Neglect resulting in Risk of Injury.

Both are being held at NCRJ.

