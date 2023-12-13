Driver crashes into gas station convenience store

A driver lost control and crashed into the Par Mar along Winfield Road in the Scary Creek area.
A driver lost control and crashed into the Par Mar along Winfield Road in the Scary Creek area.(Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)
By Jackson Lilly
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control and crashed into a gas station convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Putnam County dispatchers say crews received the call about the crash at the Par Mar along Winfield Road in the Scary Creek area just after midnight.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, but the car and the store are believed to be heavily damaged. Dispatchers tell us that a majority of the car is inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are investigating the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right_ Benjamin Gain, Justin Rogers, and Derick McVay
3 charged after search warrant reveals drugs in home
Valley VFD responds to crash
1 injured after car crashes into Dentist office
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
James Richter
Man charged after driving through sobriety checkpoint while under the influence
Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree

Latest News

ID man
Update: Upshur County Mystery Man identified
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Saint Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
Many things were raffled off to benefit the Marion County Humane Society including artwork,...
Marion County Humane Society adjusting to new location, loads of puppies
Jefferson Awards
2nd Annual Jefferson Awards Dinner Honors Those Who Made a Difference in the Community
run forest
run forest - clipped version