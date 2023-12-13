Educational hub coming to Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In Monongalia County, a massive education facility known as the Renaissance Academy is in the works.

It has been in the works since before COVID hit West Virginia. Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools Eddie Campbell says this facility has to be created due to changing times.

“We want to make sure our students who are STEM interested are ready for both college and careers; we understand the workforce is really changing, and we want to provide students with a facility that’s going to give them the opportunity to learn these career skills,” said Campbell.

Inside the school, kids will go through a series of engineering programs, business programs, IT learnings, math, and more. West Virginia University believes the areas STEM education will boom due to the center.

“For high school students, I think steam education is really important; it’s helping to build their soft skills. They’re going to be working with teams. They’re going to be learning collaboration skills, and it really helps them reach problem-solving skills and perseverance,” said Julie Gruber, Outreach Coordinator WVU College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

The institution that will house 700 kids every day comes in light of a Council of Advisors On Science and Technology report that said the U.S. is not producing enough STEM undergrads to help businesses in that field. The school is the first of its kind in the state.

“We truly believe in Monongalia County Schools, that this is going to be a game-changer for education not just in Monongalia County Schools, but in north-central West Virginia. As well as the state of West Virginia,” said Campbell.

Next Tuesday, the district’s board may receive the final price tag to build their dream of academia, which has been pinpointed to open in the fall of 2027 in the center of the county in Cassville.

