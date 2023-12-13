Fairmont State receives grant to fund Community Health Program

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has been awarded $20,000 in grant funding from the Milan Puskar Foundation to implement the College of Nursing’s Caring for Our Neighbors and Beyond – The Underserved Population project.

This project aims to help individuals who lack access to healthcare services in six counties in North Central West Virginia.

Fairmont State’s College of Nursing will work to promote the mission of the Milan Puskar Foundation by providing healthcare, training, and educational benefits to improve lives in West Virginia.

Through this project, nursing faculty and students will provide healthcare services, which include screenings, referrals, educational resources, community-based health fairs, and hygiene and health promotion kits to support at least 500 community members in need. Faculty and students aim to expand the project’s impact on the community through continued collaboration with local organizations and individuals.

“We aim to foster stronger community engagement by involving local organizations, volunteers, and students in our initiatives,” said Lisa Eades, the project lead and Assistant Professor of Nursing. “This collaboration will enhance community awareness about the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness and underserved populations, encouraging a more empathetic and proactive community response.”

The goal of this project is to not only assist community members in need, but also to create an environment in which nursing students can develop their skills in health care services.

