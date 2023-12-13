George Edward Sandy, 92, of Bridgeport passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Rosemont on November 27, 1931, a son of the late Bert and Elsie Jenkins Sandy.

He was married to Erma Hyde Sandy on June 6, 1951. She was the love of his life for 53 years before she preceded him in death in 2005.

Surviving are four daughters, Dora Hart and her husband Michael of Bridgeport, Carol Hood of Clarksburg, Dorothy Sandy and her companion Phil Hart of Bridgeport and Glenda Snider and her husband George of Bridgeport;18 grandchildren; several great grandchildren three brothers, Floyd Thomas “Tom” Sandy of Pullman, Kenneth Sandy and his wife Marilyn of Bridgeport and Robert Paul Sandy and his wife Sheila of Pullman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Larry Sandy and Gary Sandy; two daughters, Shirley Sandy and Darlene Sandy; three brothers, Arthur Walter Sandy, Harry Sandy and Charles Sandy; and three sisters, Sarah Hyde, Jacklene Goff and Mary Lodge.

In the 92 years that George lived, he was so many things to so many people. He was a son, a brother, a husband, a dad, a grandpa, an uncle and a friend. George was a coal miner for 35 years before retiring and was a lifetime farmer. He was a hard-working man of few words who enjoyed working with his hands. It didn’t matter if it was tending to cows, bailing hay, putting up fences, cutting lumber or building houses, George enjoyed it all and stayed busy from sun up to sun down.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Reverend Kevin Robey officiating. Interment will be in the Middleville Baptist Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

