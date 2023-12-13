The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right_ Benjamin Gain, Justin Rogers, and Derick McVay
3 charged after search warrant reveals drugs in home
Valley VFD responds to crash
1 injured after car crashes into Dentist office
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Saint Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
James Richter
Man charged after driving through sobriety checkpoint while under the influence

Latest News

2023 Jefferson Awards Dinner
State Board of Education approves Upshur County update
FILE - West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker answers questions during a news conference,...
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge temporarily sets aside NCAA rule
Left, Bryson Riggleman, Petersburg High School in Grant County. Right, Peyton Barker,...
West Virginia students named 2024 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA releases final report on fatal Barbour County mining accident