Granville PD asking for help IDing men suspected for purse-snatching

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Granville Police Department is asking people to help identify two men in a picture taken at the Town Center Walmart on December 2, 2023.

Detectives say they wish to “speak with them about taking a purse out of a cart at the Town Center Walmart.”

If you know either of the people in the photo, police are asking that you contact them to help with the identification process.

The Granville Police Department can be reached at 304-598-0035

