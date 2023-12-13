‘Longest sled run on the East Coast’ at Blackwater Falls State Park opening next weekend

File photo of the Blackwater Falls State Park sled run
File photo of the Blackwater Falls State Park sled run(West Virginia Department of Commerce)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the most anticipated activities of the winter season will be opening just in time for Christmas.

The Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run in Tucker County is set to kick off on Saturday, Dec. 23, weather permitting.

The popular quarter-mile sled run, which is the “longest sled run on the East Coast,” will then be open Thursday through Sunday until March 3, with the closing date also weather permitting.

For the 2023 season, session tickets are priced at $28 for weekdays and $33 for weekends and holidays.

Each session spans two hours and is available at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. on weekdays, with an additional 7 p.m. session on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday Sundays.

Guests are requested to arrive at least 20 minutes before their scheduled session for a mandatory safety briefing. Adequate winter attire, including snow-protective outerwear, is strongly recommended.

The park will provide sleds and all necessary equipment.

Despite not starting until next weekend, limited tickets remain for the sled run. Click here to purchase tickets or for more information regarding the sled run.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

