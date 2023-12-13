Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention and description of domestic violence and abuse. Click here to find resources regarding domestic violence.

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Saturday, December 9, 2023, police were alerted of a violent domestic incident between local man, Shane Morrow, and a woman.

Police say the woman entered the Sheriff’s department with marks on her neck, chest, thigh, and elbow, and gave a written and audio statement describing the events as they occurred.

Police say she reported that Morrow went through her cell phone and became angry. She said he then grabbed her by the throat and began squeezing, she said that she could not breathe and thought she could die.

According to the criminal complaint, he then began following her around the apartment, grabbing her throat several more times, holding her down, and attempting to remove her clothes before holding a knife to her throat and “acting like he was going to kill her”.

Shane Morrow is being held at NCRJ on a bond of $375,012.

