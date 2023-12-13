Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck

On Monday, Dec. 11, 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-80 near LA-594.
By Nina Ghaedi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana on Monday.

Authorities say Kevin Walker, 40, was traveling east on US-80 in his 1999 Lincoln Continental while Christopher Chambliss, 42, was traveling west on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Walker turned left into the path of Chambliss, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Chambliss was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on US-80.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right_ Benjamin Gain, Justin Rogers, and Derick McVay
3 charged after search warrant reveals drugs in home
Valley VFD responds to crash
1 injured after car crashes into Dentist office
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
James Richter
Man charged after driving through sobriety checkpoint while under the influence
Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree

Latest News

FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
FILE - NBC Sports commentator Al Michaels reports from the sidelines before an NFL football...
Al Michaels won't call an NFL playoff game for NBC this season
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden meets at White House with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Biden to give remarks at infrastructure panel meeting