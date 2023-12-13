Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office(WVVA)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An internal investigation is under way after a man died by hanging himself in a holding cell at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Sheriff J.C. Canaday has not identified the man but said he used parts of his clothing despite the “physical countermeasures in place” since the man had already threatened to kill himself, which had led to his arrest in the first place.

Canaday said in a statement the incident started Tuesday evening when Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a standoff situation at a residence on Farley Branch Roade in Cool Ridge.

“A male had locked himself in a room with at least one propane tank and a lighter,” Canaday said. “He began releasing propane from the large propane cylinder and threatening to ignite it in an attempt to kill himself.”

However, friends, neighbors and the deputies were able to enter the residence and he was taken into custody, Canaday added.

The man was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office headquarters for processing and potential mental hygiene commitment procedures.

During this process he was placed in the holding cell and when the deputies found him they immediately began lifesaving measures and called EMS.

“Unfortunately, despite their efforts, he died,” Canaday said. “An internal investigation into the matter is now under way. The male’s name is being withheld at this time to allow for family notification.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right_ Benjamin Gain, Justin Rogers, and Derick McVay
3 charged after search warrant reveals drugs in home
Valley VFD responds to crash
1 injured after car crashes into Dentist office
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Saint Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
James Richter
Man charged after driving through sobriety checkpoint while under the influence

Latest News

W.Va. National Guard Celebrates 387th National Guard Birthday
WV National Guard celebrates 387th Birthday
Taylor County man charged with Fleeing while DUI
Taylor County man charged with Fleeing while DUI
State Board of Education approves Upshur County update
2023 Jefferson Awards Dinner
FILE - West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker answers questions during a news conference,...
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge temporarily sets aside NCAA rule