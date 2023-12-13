Man sentenced to 35 years for traveling across the country to sexually abuse teen

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Washington man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for traveling to West Virginia to have sex with a minor in Barbour County.

34-year-old Nathaniel J. Davis was sentenced by Chief Judge Thomas Kleeh after having previously pled guilty to interstate travel with intent to engage in sexual act with a minor, and commission of a felony offense involving a minor by a sex offender, according to federal officials.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Davis, a registered sex offender, began an online relationship with a 13-year-old from Barbour County.

Davis then traveled from Washington state to West Virginia to meet with the child for sex but was intercepted by law enforcement in May 2022.

A criminal complaint obtained by 5 News at the time of Davis’s arrest said he told police he traveled to West Virginia “for a fresh start” and to “mentor a 13-year-old boy who lives in Philippi” before giving them the name of the teen.

Prior Coverage: Man accused of traveling to Philippi to solicit teen

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.