Man sentenced to 35 years for traveling across the country to sexually abuse teen

Nathaniel Davis
Nathaniel Davis(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Washington man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for traveling to West Virginia to have sex with a minor in Barbour County.

34-year-old Nathaniel J. Davis was sentenced by Chief Judge Thomas Kleeh after having previously pled guilty to interstate travel with intent to engage in sexual act with a minor, and commission of a felony offense involving a minor by a sex offender, according to federal officials.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Davis, a registered sex offender, began an online relationship with a 13-year-old from Barbour County.

Davis then traveled from Washington state to West Virginia to meet with the child for sex but was intercepted by law enforcement in May 2022.

A criminal complaint obtained by 5 News at the time of Davis’s arrest said he told police he traveled to West Virginia “for a fresh start” and to “mentor a 13-year-old boy who lives in Philippi” before giving them the name of the teen.

Prior Coverage: Man accused of traveling to Philippi to solicit teen

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

