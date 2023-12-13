Marion County Humane Society adjusting to new location, loads of puppies

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After moving to its new location on Locust Avenue in Fairmont, the Marion County Humane Society now has more features and space for animals looking for that forever home.

“The pros have just been extraordinary, not only for just the care of the animals which is the main objective, but just making daily work easier on staff members and making things more cohesive,” animal care associate, Frankie Spatafore said. “One of the biggest things with this facility is every animal, every person, every object, has a place. So, it’s wonderful.”

More animals are ready to fill those “places”; but there is a bit of a wait. A few weeks ago, the facility took in two litters of puppies. Although not all of them are ready to be adopted, that makes 37 dogs in all. Additionally, there are over 20 more dogs on the waiting list whose owners can no longer care for them. While Marion County Humane Society is happy to help, Shelter Director Joana Spatafore says this situation boils down to careless decision-making by owners. Spatafore offers tips for those thinking about adopting:

“Before you adopt that animal or buy that animal, do a little bit of research,” Spatafore said. “Figure out how much it’s going to cost you. To help control the population, you need to spay and neuter that animal regardless of how you got it. You need to factor in the fact that when they get a certain age you’re going to need that amount of money.”

taking care of over 50 animals, including cats, is not an easy task. The Marion County Humane Society accepts financial donations, cleaning supplies, food, linens, and anything else that can help provide the best environment for their furry friends.

