Marion County Tech Center’s Future Farmers of America this week’s Davis and Elkins Excellence in Education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Supporting a neighbor in need is easier said than done sometimes, especially when those needs are important to an essential way of living. At Marion County Technical School the Marion County Future Farmers of America is utilizing their passion for agriculture, in order to benefit the lives of those less fortunate. Future farmers of America is a national organization that utilizes students love for agriculture in order to provide paths of achievement in leadership and career success. This week the Marion County FFA conducted it’s donation drive, Future Farmers for Families, in order to raise donations for families throughout Marion County. The most recent donation went to the Marion County Healthy Grand families organization. An organization that assists grandparents and other care givers in child assistance. With the holiday season upon us, officials want to be clear that this donation drive isn’t just for Grand families, but for uplifting the community. John Postlethwait is the Marion County FFA Advisor, who’s seen first hand how far the drive has come.

“As a community service project we used to adopt a couple of angel tree kids every year and we started to get more than we could use. You don’t want to give an excessive amount to one child, so we try to spread that around a little bit. The support from the community and the students themselves bringing things in; their time putting on wrapping and all that it grew really well last year. We were able to help, like I said around 115 or so children”

While some students have commitments to other organizations; what makes the students here so special is the overtime they’ve put into their craft.

" Without their willingness to show up and stay late; I mean last Friday when we wrapped what was going to the grand families, we were here till 10 o’clock. The majority were there till 8:30, 9 o’clock and that’s after being here all day, and some of them were also competing in some of those previously mentioned, career development events where they had just spent four and five hours a night for the past four weeks studying and training for those competitions. And without those students none of this would happen.”

The holidays can definitely be a hectic time and this donation drive provides the perfect opportunity to remove some of the extra stress that comes with being a parent during the holidays.

“This just makes one less thing for them. If they can wake up and know; this much is here, I don’t have to provide for that. I guess it just gives them a little bit more comfort, knowing their kids are a little bit provided for and one less thing for them to worry about”

