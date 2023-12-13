MHSA releases final report on fatal Barbour County mining accident

VOLGA, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration, or MSHA, has issued their final report on a fatal mining accident that happened earlier this year in Barbour County.

62-year-old Cecil Barker, of Philippi, died in the accident at the Longview Mine in Volga in March.

Crews responded to a reported mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in Barbour County (WDTV)

Prior Coverage: Philippi man killed in mining accident

When the MSHA released their fatality report in April, it said Barker died when a personnel carrier he was riding in overturned.

Another miner who was riding in the carrier accidentally caused an emergency stop, leading the personnel carrier to drift backwards down a grade.

According to the report, the carrier struck a coal rib and overturned, pinning Barker beneath it. It also said Barker was not riding in a designated seating area.

Prior Coverage: MHSA report provides new details on fatal Barbour County mining accident

The MHSA’s final report now says the accident happened because the mine operator did not maintain the personnel carrier in safe operating condition, conduct adequate pre-operational examinations, and ensure the number of miners traveling on each personnel carrier did not exceed the available number of seats when transporting miners.

The report found the vehicle involved in the crash only had a capacity to carry two people, but there were three people on it when the crash occurred.

Through interviews, the MSHA said it determined that another passenger accidentally pressed the emergency stop button that was located between the seats on the personnel carrier.

The emergency stop then shut off power to the personnel carrier, causing it to begin drifting backwards downhill, according to the report.

While the passenger who pressed the button pulled it back out to restore power to the personnel carrier, the tram control, including the regenerative braking, did not work. The report says the driver tried to use the foot brake and the hand-activated parking brake but neither functioned.

According to the report, the driver tried to stop the personnel carrier from hitting the entry ribs and overturning, but the rear passenger side hit the rib, causing the passenger side rear tire to travel up the rib. The personnel carrier then overturned.

The MSHA said when it overturned, the driver and Barker were pinned underneath it while another passenger was thrown from it. The driver was able to crawl out from under the carrier and yell for others, but he only heard a response from the other passenger.

The driver then ran to the other side of the personnel carrier, where officials said he found Barker pinned and unable to detect a pulse. He then started CPR while notifying dispatchers that they needed an ambulance to help free Barker.

EMTs then arrived on the scene and took over CPR, according to the report. It took about a half hour to transfer Barker to Barbour County Emergency Medical Services, which drove him to Broaddus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said in the report that the parking brake cable was out of alignment and provided no resistance to the rear drive axle, contributing to the accident.

Investigators also said another employee had used the personnel carrier during the previous shift and reported to a supervisor that “the foot brake pedal had to be pushed real hard and it would not spring back all the way when you let off.” However, the supervisor told investigators she drive it back to the Tailgate section and had “no issues with the brakes and that she rarely used the foot brake due to the regenerative brakes,” meaning the carrier wasn’t taken out of service. The supervisor also told the employee the brakes were working properly.

The report also identified the following root causes and a list of corrective actions to follow:

Root Cause: The mine operator did not maintain the Company No. 2 Stryker personnel carrier in safe operating condition. Corrective Action: The mine operator examined all personnel carriers to ensure they were maintained properly, particularly the braking systems. The mine operator also conducted task training with all miners on the pre-operational examinations of all personnel carriers in the mine. This training included procedures for removing equipment from service when identifying safety defects. The mine operator also installed a second independent front brake system and brass tags that identify the type of oil required for each master cylinder on all rubber-tired personnel carriers in the mine and trained miners on the proper oil required for each master cylinder.

Root Cause: The mine operator did not conduct adequate pre-operational examinations. Corrective Action: The mine operator conducted task training with all miners on the preoperational examinations of all personnel carriers in the mine. This training included procedures for removing equipment from service when identifying safety defects.

Root Cause: The mine operator did not ensure the number of miners traveling on each personnel carrier did not exceed the available number of seats when transporting miners. Corrective Action: The mine operator updated the written procedure requiring that all passengers on personnel carriers do not exceed the number of designated seats available. The mine operator trained all miners on the new procedures.



Below is the full report in its entirety:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.