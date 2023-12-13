One dead following officer-involved shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Lincoln Ave. in St. Albans early Wednesday morning when officers from the St. Albans Police Department and Nitro Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a man with a knife.

St. Albans Police say the man threatened the officers with the knife, then began advancing on them. St. Albans Police say attempts to use less lethal force did not work. The situation escalated as the man approached the officers, resulting in them firing their guns. Following the gunfire, officers immediately initiated lifesaving efforts in an attempt to save the individual.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Investigations has been called to the scene and will lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.