South Harrison FFA earns state title in Food Science Competition

West Virginia FFA Food Science competition champions
West Virginia FFA Food Science competition champions(South Harrison FFA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two members of the South Harrison Future Farmers of America (FFA) were awarded state titles in the West Virginia FFA Food Science competition held at West Virginia University this week.

South Harrison FFA members Nathaniel Linger, Elena Medina, Delainey Lowther, and K.J. Linger brought home the state title in the West Virginia FFA Food Science competition held in Morgantown at the Davis College of Agriculture - West Virginia University this past week.

Members competed in several phases of competition that tested their knowledge in understanding of food product development, food presentation and food safety issues. Participants also use their sensory skills to solve problems and make sound decisions.

Students in this event participate in both team and individual activities. As a team, students respond to a product development scenario describing the need for a new or redesigned product that appeals to a potential market segment.

The team’s task is to design a new food product or reformulate an existing product based on information contained within the product development scenario. The team also completed a food safety and sanitation activity.

As individuals, an objective test, a problem-solving practicum and a food safety practicum are completed to count towards the team score.

This event reaches students in an area of agriculture that’s continuing to grow in all aspects. By exposing students to issues in food science and technology, students gain experience that prepares them for traditional and non-traditional careers.

This is South Harrison FFA’s 3rd State title in FFA competition this Fall and is a first for the program in the Food Science Competition.

