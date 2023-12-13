State Board of Education approves Upshur County update

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved an update report on Upshur County Schools during its December meeting in Charleston.

The WVBE authorized an immediate intervention of the county in June following a Special Circumstance Review by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) that resulted in the identification of numerous areas of noncompliance.

The WVDE Office of Accountability updated the WVBE on additional areas of noncompliance and recognized the progress of the county under the leadership of Upshur County Schools Superintendent Christy Miller who was appointed in July by State Superintendent Michele L. Blatt.

Superintendent Miller focused on ensuring personnel contracts were in place and schools were prepared to open for the year in August. Additionally, the central office staff began the process of reviewing and updating all county policies and prioritizing noncompliances from the report.

In the update report, six key focus areas are listed, each with several counts of noncompliance and corrective actions to be taken. The report also listed notable areas of progress that have been made and what the next steps will be.

The main focus areas are operation of federal programs, child nutrition, local policies and procedures, personnel and payroll, WVBE Police 8200, and excess levy call.

Below is the approved update report in its entirety, which lists the counts of noncompliance for every focus area in addition to corrective actions to be taken and progress for corrective actions.

The update report goes on to list the following notable areas of progress:

A Superintendent’s Advisory Council inclusive of school-based professional and service employees has been formed. They first met with Superintendent Christy Miller in November and plan to do so again on December 14, 2023.

Central office staff have begun the process of reviewing and updating all county policies. Upshur County Schools will prioritize policies identified within this report.

The superintendent has established a standing meeting every Thursday with directors.

First quarter data meetings have been conducted with all principals. This included strategic plan reviews and achievement goal setting. The second quarter meeting will occur in January.

Stakeholders are planning a meeting with regional representatives of business and industry.

Stakeholder surveys have been developed to gather feedback from community members, staff, etc.

The superintendent has developed an implementation plan to address the Science of Reading in Upshur County Schools.

The superintendent requested an audit of Special Education in Upshur County Schools. Individuals from the WVDE conducted the audit in November. A report to the county with recommendations is forthcoming.

The program for alternative learning has been revamped to strengthen systems of support with transitional resources.

The Upshur County Schools Transportation Department is completing training with new bus operators.

To positively impact the number of suspensions of lower socio-economic status and students with disabilities subgroups, principals recently received Implicit Bias training.

Additionally, the update report lists what the next steps will be:

Continue to address the noncompliance items recognized by the WVDE.

Assess existing bus routes for efficiency.

Identify measures to positively impact staff and student attendance.

Monitor disciplinary responses to ensure consistency and fairness.

Review complaint procedures and processes. Communicate expectations to staff, stakeholders, etc. and identify whom to contact at the appropriate levels when addressing concerns and/or complaints.

Review staffing to assess the following: What impact, if any, do staffing overages have on the county’s ability to supply classrooms with certified teachers? Are school staff such as Improvement Specialists, Speech Therapists, etc. being used in the most proficient manner to benefit students? Are Special Education staff and resources appropriately situated across schools to meet the needs of students relative to Individualized Education Plan (IEP), Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) application, individualized services and Medicaid billing?



