Sunshine prevails before rain returns for the end of the weekend

Temperatures will get warmer each day through Saturday as well.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite temperatures being a tad bit cooler today than yesterday, the glimmering sunshine still made it feel like a lovely day. Mostly clear skies continue through Friday as temperatures steadily warm each day. Clouds thicken on Saturday ahead of rain on Sunday, which as it stands now, looks to begin in the afternoon and linger through Monday, eventually turning into some light mountain snow for Monday night/Tuesday morning. Details are still hazy, so continue to stick with us as we hone in on details.

