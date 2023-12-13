Taylor County man charged with Fleeing while DUI

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man, Jerry Isner, was charged with Fleeing while DUI after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Mayle conducted a routine traffic stop on a white chevy truck when he noticed it had a broken passenger rear light.

Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to pull over until the deputy turned on his emergency sirens. Once the two cars were stopped, Isner drove back onto the road and accelerated away from the now-stopped officer at approximately 42 mph in a 25 mph residential area.

Isner continued his escape until a vehicle stopped on the roadway blocked his path.

Deputy Mayle pulled up next to Isner’s driver side, got out of his vehicle and ordered Isner to get out the vehicle.

Officials say as Mayle attempted to handcuff Isner, Isner stated that he was not going to jail. Mayle reported that he then used his ECW Tazer to “gain compliance” from Isner.

Once taken back to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Mayle was informed that the passenger of Isner’s vehicle claimed Isner had consumed meth before driving from Morgantown, and that he had said he wasn’t going to stop for police even when the passenger asked him to.

It was at this point that Isner told Deputy Mayle he was going to tell the officer he consumed meth “in a minute”.

Officials reported a white powdery substance coming from Isner’s nose, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jerry Isner is being held at TVRJ on a bond of $3,000.

