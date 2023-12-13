The trend of cool, sunny weather continues today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be another cool, clear afternoon, with only scattered clouds. The next few days will be similar, but as for how long the clear weather will last and when rain chances could return, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system will linger in the eastern US for the rest of the week, keeping West Virginia under a cool, dry air mass. As a result, today and tomorrow will be sunny, with only a few scattered clouds, highs in the low-to-mid-40s and morning lows in the 20s (around average for mid-December). Friday through the weekend will be warmer still, with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s and sunny skies. Then clouds will build into our region over the weekend, resulting in mostly cloudy skies. On the bright side, temperatures will still be in the upper-40s to low-50s, so this weekend will be mild.

Over the weekend, a low-pressure system will form in the Gulf of Mexico while another, weaker low-pressure system forms in the Great Plains. The low-pressure system in the Great Plains will push into our region on Sunday, bringing a few rain showers into our region. There are uncertainties after that, as models differ regarding the gulf low. This is because, while all models generally agree regarding the system bringing rain to the East Coast, there are uncertainties regarding how far inland it will go and thus how much rain the system will bring our way. So we’re watching carefully, but for now, we’re assigning small chances of isolated showers on Sunday and Monday, but otherwise cloudy skies. Thereafter, a high-pressure system out west will clear out skies and keep temperatures in the 40s next week. In short, today through Friday will be mild and clear, and there is a chance of rain early next week.



Today: Sunny skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 43.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 23.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 46.

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 51.

