Update: Upshur County man seen outside school identified, arrested

ID man
ID man(Upshur County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST
UPSHUR, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office asked citizens to help them identify a man in a picture taken outside of a school.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said that the photo was taken near Hodgesville Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 8 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Police say they were alerted of the presence of “a suspicious male subject” in the playground area of the school, and that a Deputy was placed at the school for the day until the situation was resolved.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, The Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release saying that thanks to the help of the community and investigative efforts, the man has been identified as Kenneth Cole Karickhoff, who was wanted for a capias warrant in Upshur County. Later that day he was found and arrested.

It is unclear at this time what Karickhoff was arrested for, but two others who were with him were arrested for Obstruction.

Police say this incident is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

This is a developing story, stick with WDTV 5 News for updates.

