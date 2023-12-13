WV National Guard celebrates 387th Birthday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia National Guard celebrated the 387th birthday of the National Guard today at Joint Forces Headquarters in Charleston, West Virginia.

The birthday ceremony was attended by more than 100 members of the Guard and special guests and included presentations on the history of the National Guard, remarks from Guard leadership, and a ceremonial cake cutting.

“Today, we honor the more than 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen in West Virginia and the 430,000 across the United States who have sworn to defend our homeland, protect our values and answer our Nation’s call,” said Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, The Adjutant General of West Virginia. “The National Guard is an accessible, highly versatile and an indispensable part of America’s total force, and I’m incredibly proud to serve alongside these brave men and women and what they represent for West Virginia and America.”

The National Guard was officially founded on December 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony established the first militia regiments. This historic moment laid the foundation for a tradition of citizen-soldiers, ready to defend their communities and nation.

The WVNG traces its heritage to the 1735 militia company established in Berkeley County by Morgan Morgan. Now considered the oldest active unit in the U.S. Army, the 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment derived its roots from West Virginia militiamen more than 300 years ago.

West Virginia National Guard members have fought in every major conflict in American history and served as first responders to the governor in state emergencies and natural disasters while serving as an innovative and cost-effective force for the state and Nation. In 2023 alone, the WVNG deployed more than 600 Soldiers and Airmen around the globe for contingency operations and provided response for state emergencies to include flooding and natural gas outage relief efforts, showcasing the Guards impressive abilities, readiness, and versatility. The National Guard’s ability to seamlessly transition between local and federal missions highlights its unique role in safeguarding communities.

Actively comprised of more than 6,800 Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians, the WVNG leverages its capability and ingenuity through a network of government and civilian partnerships both at home and around the globe to develop and execute joint, interagency, national security, homeland security and emergency response capabilities, as well as deliver capable and ready warfighting assets. Combined, these efforts provide more than $372 million dollars in direct economic impact each year across the Mountain State.

The WVNG proudly exemplifies the National Guard motto, “Always Ready, Always There.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.