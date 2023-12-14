The Bridge Early Swim at risk as Officials struggle to find staff

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of The Bridge Sports Complex Advisory Committee are struggling to find staff willing and able to work early morning shifts at their current pay rate.

During Wednesday’s meeting, General Manager Droo Callahan described the situation finding life guards for early morning swimming and early morning swim lessons as “Dire”.

If available lifeguards are not hired, the Complex may have to end early swim and early swim lessons entirely.

Callahan said that the main problem is that during the timeframe in question, 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., most of the currently-employed lifeguards are in college or high school classes.

Another problem is that there is no incentive for lifeguards to work early hours. To mitigate this, Callahan is asking the City Council to give him the discretion to pay up to $19 an hour for certain positions, especially those in the early morning. The Bridge staff can currently only hire individuals for up to $15 per hour without needing oversight.

With the affected timeframe occurring when most young people are in, or preparing for, classes; and the pay rate being lower than what is necessary for an independent adult, it may be difficult to fill the roles without increasing the pay rate.

Callahan further explained that more staff would allow them to host more lessons to create additional revenue to offset the proposed pay increases.

The potential increase would apply only to part-time and seasonal employees at The Bridge.

City Clerk Lauren Rogers said there was still time to add the matter to the special meeting of City Council on Monday, December 18. It will be one of three items discussed by Council at 7:00 p.m.

