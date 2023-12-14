The Bridge Early Swim at risk as Officials struggle to find staff

The Bridge Sports Complex sign
The Bridge Sports Complex sign(Connect Bridgeport)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of The Bridge Sports Complex Advisory Committee are struggling to find staff willing and able to work early morning shifts at their current pay rate.

During Wednesday’s meeting, General Manager Droo Callahan described the situation finding life guards for early morning swimming and early morning swim lessons as “Dire”.

If available lifeguards are not hired, the Complex may have to end early swim and early swim lessons entirely.

Callahan said that the main problem is that during the timeframe in question, 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., most of the currently-employed lifeguards are in college or high school classes.

Another problem is that there is no incentive for lifeguards to work early hours. To mitigate this, Callahan is asking the City Council to give him the discretion to pay up to $19 an hour for certain positions, especially those in the early morning. The Bridge staff can currently only hire individuals for up to $15 per hour without needing oversight.

With the affected timeframe occurring when most young people are in, or preparing for, classes; and the pay rate being lower than what is necessary for an independent adult, it may be difficult to fill the roles without increasing the pay rate.

Callahan further explained that more staff would allow them to host more lessons to create additional revenue to offset the proposed pay increases.

The potential increase would apply only to part-time and seasonal employees at The Bridge.

City Clerk Lauren Rogers said there was still time to add the matter to the special meeting of City Council on Monday, December 18. It will be one of three items discussed by Council at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
ID man
Update: Upshur County man seen outside school identified, arrested
Left, Russell Thompson. Right, Alyson Maello.
Police: CPS finds animal feces in home, 2 charged with child neglect
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA releases final report on fatal Barbour County mining accident
Shane Matthew Morrow
Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute

Latest News

Fairmont State University
Tickets for Fairmont State production of A Christmas Carol now on sale
Generic money MGN
More than $1.5M in unclaimed property returned in November, Treasurer Moore says
WVU Medicine hospital
WVU Hospitals introduces first cohort of WVU Medicine Aspiring Nurse Program students
A police car and police officer at a sobriety check in Daleville.
WVSP announces sobriety checkpoint for Randolph County
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
2 charged after police find meth in soda can