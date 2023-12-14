Bridgeport Cemetery prepares for Wreaths Across America

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During the holiday season, there are certain traditions that never get old.

And in Bridgeport this weekend, a holiday tradition that honors those who have served this country will be at the forefront.

There aren’t many ways to still say thank you to the fallen heroes who have fought and served for this country, but there are timely traditions where they are still get their flowers or in this case wreaths.

Wreaths Across America is a national holiday tradition that honors fallen soldiers with a holiday wreath at their grave site that is finished with a decorative, traditional hand-tied bow.

This tradition started in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company found themselves with a surplus of wreaths towards the end of the holiday season.

The company later distributed the remaining wreaths throughout Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

Since then, the event has taken place at cemeteries through out the country.

Christa Parker is a Bridgeport Cemetery Administrative Assistant who first started this tradition locally at Bridgeport Cemetery.

“I grew up in the military, I’m married into the military, and our oldest son joined the military and passed away nine years ago. That’s what brought me to start it here. My brother and sister in-law looked into it, and we saw that it didn’t have to a national cemetery. So, we jumped in, I got permission from the city, and we’re now on our eighth year, and it’s getting bigger every year.”

Previous years have shown an increase in support, but Parker expects this year to be the best one yet.

“This year, we’re finally going to have some decent weather. Saturday is going to be in the 50′s, it’s going to be a heat wave for us, so it’ll bring out more people. It’s hard for a lot of people to come out and be on the roads when the weathers not cooperating with us.”

While these heroes may be resting eternally, remembering those who are forgotten and spending time with others who may be missing someone during the holidays is what makes the holiday season so special.

“Knowing that I have lost somebody at a young age through the military, I know what these families are going through. I don’t want my son to be forgotten even after I’m gone. So, this let’s the families know that their veteran will always be remembered.”

The tribute to the fallen heroes kicks off on Saturday at 12 pm at Bridgeport Cemetery.

