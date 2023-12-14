Cancer advocates urge West Virginia legislators to fund tobacco use prevention programs

PETERSBURG, Wv. (WHSV) - As the new year approaches, the American Cancer Society Action Network is urging West Virginia legislators to invest $16.5 million in tobacco use cessation and prevention programs in the next state budget.

“The situation really is pretty dire in West Virginia at this point. We have the highest adult smoking rate in the country, we have youth cigarette and e-cigarette usage rates through the roof, and 36% of the cancer deaths in the state are attributable to smoking,” said Doug Hogan, Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Action Network.

The American Cancer Society Action Network also said that West Virginia has the second-highest rate of new lung cancer cases in the country. Hogan said West Virginia is at a crossroads when it comes to battling nicotine addictions and lung cancer.

“We can break the generational cycle, we can protect our children, we can save lives, and we can also save money from averted healthcare costs and whatnot,” said Hogan.

Hogan said the overall impact of smoking in West Virginia is far greater than you may think.

“About 4,300 deaths each year are caused by smoking, that’s just in West Virginia. You’re looking at over a billion dollars in direct healthcare costs related to smoking-related illnesses. Productivity costs to businesses is about $2.4 million as well so there are huge economic impacts, huge healthcare impacts, huge impacts to the bottom line for our taxpayers,” said Hogan.

The $16.5 million in funding is the amount that was recommended by the West Virginia Governor’s Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Task Force which was set up several years ago.

The money would go toward tobacco use prevention and education programs aimed at youth in the state. It would also fund programming and resources for people who are addicted to nicotine and want to quit.

“The evidence-based programs do work, they have the data to prove that they do work. They are able to help people who want to quit, quit, and they’re able to keep young people from starting and so that’s the bottom line, that’s what we’re looking for,” said Hogan.

The amount of tobacco product use among teens is especially concerning. Data from the FDA estimates that 27% of West Virginia High School students use tobacco products like e-cigarettes and kids are starting younger than ever.

“Middle school unfortunately is the new high school nowadays and we’re seeing just an alarming number of middle school students experiment with these products and so we have to provide prevention techniques to them and reach them in awareness campaigns,” said Hogan. “We have an opportunity with an increased investment to plant the seeds today that will grow into a future where West Virginia’s young people are not going into adulthood addicted to deadly nicotine tobacco products.”

The West Virginia state legislature will reconvene on January 10.

