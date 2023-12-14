Chestnut trees thrive at Harrison power station

HARRISON, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday is National “Roast Chestnuts” Day, and even though you’ve probably heard the iconic Christmas song “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” recently, you probably haven’t been offered any actual roasted chestnuts this season.

That’s because the American chestnut trees that once made the nuts so abundantly available in the 1800s when that song was written are now a rare site.

They were nearly wiped out in the 1900s by an invasive pathogen.

Now Mon Power employees at Harrison Power Station are among several groups trying to help bring back the species.

Jon Durbin is so committed to the effort—he’s been collecting chestnuts from this tree in his yard and putting them in his refrigerator to create seedlings…

Last fall.. he and his coworkers planted the ones that survived in a field outside of the power station.

“It’s just sort of a hobby-- something I like to do. I wanted to see if I could do it. It’s environmentally friendly in a bunch of different ways. They do absorb carbon. They give off oxygen. There are a lot of deer here on site. It’s food for them.”

Jon’s trees are called Dunstan Chestnut Trees.

They are a variety bred to be a majority American chestnut but also include genes from other species, to help the trees survive and multiply.

