Doddridge County inmate escapes custody, found within minutes

DODDRIDGE, W.Va (WDTV) - A prison inmate in Doddridge County escaped from court by jumping out the bathroom window.

Doddridge County Sheriff Clinton Boring tells 5 News an inmate is back in custody after escaping on Thursday.

Officials say Terry Norris escaped from custody by jumping out a bathroom window at the Doddridge County Court House.

The inmate’s name is Terry Norris, and officials say he was caught within 5 minutes.

The DCSD says Norris was caught by deputies and West Virginia State Police Troopers less than five minutes later.

Norris has been charged with escape and destruction of property.

