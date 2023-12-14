Doddridge County inmate escapes custody, found within minutes

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DODDRIDGE, W.Va (WDTV) - A prison inmate in Doddridge County escaped from court by jumping out the bathroom window.

Doddridge County Sheriff Clinton Boring tells 5 News an inmate is back in custody after escaping on Thursday.

Officials say Terry Norris escaped from custody by jumping out a bathroom window at the Doddridge County Court House.

The inmate’s name is Terry Norris, and officials say he was caught within 5 minutes.

The DCSD says Norris was caught by deputies and West Virginia State Police Troopers less than five minutes later.

Norris has been charged with escape and destruction of property.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

