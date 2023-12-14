Federal Judge issues 2 Week Restraining Order against NCAA Transfer Rule, Allowing Double Transfers to play

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -

College athletes who were denied to play immediately after transferring for the second time will be allowed to return to competition. For now.

A federal judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order in wheeling against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.

NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year.

But an additional transfer as an undergraduate requires the NCAA to grant a waiver allowing the athlete to compete immediately.

Without it, the athlete would have to sit out for a year at the new school. This was a reality for WVU’s Raeqoun Battle after being denied to play this season after transferring from Montana state.

Which was his second transfer after .

I spoke to attorney general Patrick Morrissey about what this temporary restraining order means for student athletes and the future of this NCAA transfer rule.

“There’s no guarantee as to what happens is this goes for this is round one of a multi round effort that’s going to go up in the courts. And so while we’re pleased with today’s victory, we can’t say that we’ve won the war. We have to keep going. So I do think the best reading will help protect kids like great fun, but we have to keep going and not let up.” Attorney General Patrick Morrissey.

Morrissey, who has been working alongside Raeqoun Battle’s attorney and Ohio’s attorney general throughout this case, says this temporary 14 day restraining order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule was a big step in the right direction.

But added, this situation shouldn’t have gotten to this point.

“This shouldn’t have had to get to this point. We wrote multiple letters to the ncaa are frankly, they blew us off, and we knew that they were wrong on the law. And I’m hopeful that this first decision is the beginning of many positive steps to stop what the ncaa has been doing.”

I asked the attorney general what he believes the future of this transfer rule should look like.

And he hopes it will be abolished due to its lack of consistency.

Adding if coaches and students are allowed to transfer without penalty, student athletes should have those same rights.

“But a basketball player is really good at his craft is going to have to wait for a year when it’s not in the best interest of the athlete. It’s not advancing his academic performance. It’s not advancing his life performance. So I’m hopeful that this will cause this transfer ready to go bye bye. And we’re just gonna keep working to make that happen.”

In a statement from WVU athletics pertaining to this order.

A spokesperson said:

“We are aware of the ruling today handed down by Judge John P. Bailey of the United States district court for northern West Virginia. We are consulting with WVU’s general counsel along with outside counsel prior to making a determination on the eligibility status of any of our student-athletes. We will discuss this with our student-athletes to make the best decision possible taking into consideration the potential consequences of our decision.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.