Harrison County man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Local man, Robert Maxwell, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking and unlawful firearm possession.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Maxwell was selling fentanyl from his home. Investigators searched the property and found fentanyl and a pistol. Maxwell has prior felony convictions which prevents him from legally owning firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

