Justice Assistance Grant awards $1.2 million to law enforcement statewide

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice’s office recently announced more than $1.2 million in awards to local law enforcement across the state.

The Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program is awarding 43 law enforcement projects statewide this year.

The money is going into programs such as regional drug task forces and prevention resource officers at local schools.

Harrison, Barbour, Webster, Upshur, Lewis, and Doddridge counties will be getting 10′s of thousands of dollars to fund officer salaries.

Randolph County is getting $33,500 for its Mountain Region Drug Task Force and $34,750 for its 3 prevention resource officers.

Sheriff Robert Elbon says this money impacts more than just the officers; it helps the students they serve as well.

“We feel there’s a great benefit, the guys actually teach classes, do things like that inside the schools and there’s anti-bullying, anti-drug and all sorts of messages they work with inside the schools,” said Elbon.

Elbon says up until he took office 3 years ago, Randolph County didn’t have any PROs. But with help from the board of education and the county commission they’ve expanded the program each year.

Elbon says if it weren’t for the commissions help in securing funding like these grants the program wouldn’t be as successful.

“Our county commission is always supportive of this program, they have been from the start, all of the commissioners supported it because it’s for our kids and we appreciate the commission working with us and allowing us to expand that program,” said Elbon.

Elbon says the relationships officers have built in the school system has fostered more trust in the community.

