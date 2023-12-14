Man arrested after allegedly setting car on fire

RANDOLPH, W.Va (WDTV) - Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly setting a care on fire to get it unstuck from roadside vegetation.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Tuesday about a man allegedly setting a vehicle on fire.

The man had been identified at Brett Arbogast, and was allegedly still on the property at the time of the fire.

Deputy Pingley responded, and arrived to find a Nissan Versa engulfed in flames, with the flames quickly spreading to the surrounding brush and grass.

Pingley approached a nearby single wide trailer and made contact with the owner, looking for Arbogast. The owner of the trailer pointed out Arbogast’s room and the Deputy found him inside, laying down in bed with a lighter in his hands.

Deputy Pingley asked him what happened and Arbogast stated that he had set a vehicle on fire with the lighter.

Arbogast was then arrested and placed in Pingley’s cruiser.

Officials say Pingley asked other residents of the trailer, and was told that Brett had gotten the Nissan Versa stuck in vegetation.

No one could help Arbogast get the vehicle out of the vegetation, and that is when police say he made the willful decision to light the vehicle on fire.

Police also say Arbogast did not own the property wherein the fire was started, nor did he have the permission of the property owner to start the fire. Furthermore, the fire bordered another property, and it is currently being investigated whether or not the fire damaged that property as well.

The burning vehicle and surrounding fire was later extinguished by Leading Creek Fire Department.

Brett Arbogast was charged with starting a fire on lands of another, which is a felony. He is currently being held at TVRJ.

