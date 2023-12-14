Man wanted for murder arrested in Tennessee

Tavian Jones was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service in Green County, Tennessee.
Tavian Jones was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service in Green County, Tennessee.(South Charleston Police)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man on Dec. 7, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

Tavian Jeuhan Jones is accused of the murder of Anthony Souvanlasy.

On Dec. 12, the South Charleston Police Department requested assistance from the US Marshal Service with locating and arresting Jones.

Jones was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service in Green County, Tennessee on Dec. 14, officials say.

Jones has been arrested and charged with felony first degree murder.

Further information has not been released.

