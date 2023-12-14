Man’s name released in deadly officer-involved shooting

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ)- The name of a man who died Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in St. Albans has been released.

William C. Barber II, 53, of St. Albans, brandished a knife at officers before he was fatally shot, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a release.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home along Lincoln Avenue. The call came in as a domestic disturbance between Barber and a woman.

Investigators say the disturbance escalated when officers with the Nitro and St. Albans police departments arrived.

According to the release, a Taser was used twice, but Barber still wielded the knife.

Police started life-saving measures after Barber was shot. He was pronounced dead a little after 1 a.m.

Investigators say Barber had “an extensive criminal history which includes a history of violence towards others and law enforcement.”

