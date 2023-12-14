Mild, sunny conditions last into the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the pattern of cool, sunny conditions that started last week. Find out when rain chances will return in the video above!

A high-pressure system is bringing dry, stable air across the eastern US today and tomorrow, which means seasonable, sunny conditions across the eastern US. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s today and the upper-40s to low-50s tomorrow (slightly above average for mid-December), and skies will be clear and sunny as well. Saturday will be warmer still, with highs in the mid-50s, but clouds building from the west will mean less sunshine. Still, with partly sunny skies, Saturday will be a good day to go outside.

On Sunday, a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will start lifting up the East Coast, bringing rain showers to North-Central West Virgina by late morning. The steady rain will last well into the late evening hours, and it’s not until late morning on Monday that the low-pressure system moves away from West Virginia, taking any leftover moisture with it. A cool air mass from Canada, fueled by an upper-level low (a low-pressure system thousands of feet above ground, formed by a dip in the jet stream), will then sweep in behind the coastal low, bringing moisture to the Mountain State and resulting in snow showers in the mountain counties. So the mountains will see snow accumulations until Tuesday evening at the latest, when the cool air mass starts moving away from our region. Regarding rain and snow totals, there is uncertainty, due to models still trying to figure out how far inland the low goes and how strong the cool air mass will be. So we can’t give those yet, but be prepared to grab an umbrella and take your time on the roads in the mountain counties. Thereafter, a high-pressure system from Canada will keep skies clear and temperatures in the 40s for the middle of next week. In short, today through Saturday will be cool and clear, and the first half of next week will bring precipitation chances.

Today: Sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 47.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 26.

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 53.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 59.

