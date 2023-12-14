More than $1.5M in unclaimed property returned in November, Treasurer Moore says

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Office of State Treasurer Riley Moore has announced that it has returned more than $1.5 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses, and organizations in the month of November.

“We’ve continued to aggressively promote our unclaimed property program across the state and our efforts are yielding results for our citizens,” Treasurer Moore said. “We’re proud to continue returning lost funds to people at the fastest pace in state history.”

The Office claims to have paid out $1,550,500 over the course of 1,226 claims in November alone.

In this fiscal year, the Office claims to have paid more than $10 million in unclaimed property claims, which puts them on track to beat last year’s record-breaking $26 million returned during that fiscal year.

Last month, Treasurer Moore announced a new partnership with the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles that will promote the Treasurer’s Office’s unclaimed property program at DMV locations statewide and encourage DMV customers to search the unclaimed property online database while they wait.

More information about the unclaimed property program is available at www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov.

