Morgantown PD names new deputy chief

Chris J. Ruehmer
Chris J. Ruehmer(Morgantown Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has named a new deputy chief.

According to a release from the MPD, Chris J. Ruehmer has been selected for the position of Deputy Police Chief.

Ruehmer will start in the position on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, according to the department.

“The end of my Cincinnati Police career leaves me with a bittersweet feeling … I am very proud to have served the citizens of Cincinnati,” said Ruehmer. “As I close this chapter of my professional career, I am excited and honored to join the leadership team at the Morgantown Police Department… I couldn’t have picked a better place.”

Ruehmer has worked as a law enforcement officer for 30 years. Most recently, he served as Police Lieutenant for the Cincinnati Police Department, a role he fulfilled for the last 19 years of his career.

Throughout his career, Ruehmer served as Investigative Unit Commander, Relief Commander for the patrol unit, and dual roles of Vice Unit Commander and Director of The Ohio Attorney General’s Southwest Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.

“We are very excited to welcome Chris to the Morgantown community, and to our team,”  said Police Chief Eric Powell. “We have the utmost confidence in his impact.”

