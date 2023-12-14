New fire chief in Clarksburg sworn in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg officially has a new fire chief.

Emergency personnel, state officials, and family looked on today at Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center as Stephen McIntire officially became Clarksburg’s newest fire chief. The Clarksburg native is ecstatic for his new role.

“Have lived in Harrison County my entire life; this means the world to me to be able to be able to serve my city, my county, and my state,” said Stephen McIntire, Clarksburg Fire Chief.

The journey to the top has been a long one for the chief. He has worn numerous hats in his 30-year career. Driver, lieutenant, captain, and his mission now is to improve the department.

“I want to increase the amount of training that my firefighters are doing. On the fireside, also train them to become EMTs. We have some now. I wanna have more,” said McIntire.

Keeping the community safe has always been in Mclntire’s heart, and he shares something in common with those who have been impacted by tragedies.

“I have a special connection that, unfortunately, I lost my father to a fire in 2019, so it really hits home to want to keep the citizens of Clarksburg safe, and my men are on duty 24/7 to do just that,” said McIntire.

Fire chief Steve will be overseeing 45 firefighters in his department, yet for the department to be successful, they will need the community’s help.

“Please be supportive of your fire department and police department. We’re out there trying to do a good job for you, and helps us to help you,” said McIntire.

