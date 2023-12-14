One arrested, two injured in Raleigh County stabbing

Graphic showing knife and police lights.
Graphic showing knife and police lights.(KWCH)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A teen was arrested on Wednesday in relation to a domestic stabbing in Raleigh County.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Rachel Lane at 12:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic related stabbing.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found two victims suffering from multiple lacerations and immediately began investigating.

The investigation was conducted and Morgan Kier, 18, of Piney View, was arrested in relation to the incident.

Kier was charged with two counts of Unlawful Wounding and taken before a Raleigh County Magistrate where he was released on bond.

Both victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

