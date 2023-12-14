Rain returns on Sunday, transitioning to snow Monday night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High pressure remains in control for the remainder of the week, keeping sunshine and steadily warming temps in the forecast. Rain returns on Sunday, and models are starting to get more in agreement that rain will begin by about late Sunday morning & continue into Monday, eventually turning into mountain snow for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow totals are uncertain at this time; models still do not agree on that, but we can assume not much in the lowlands and something measurable in the mountains. Next week will be chilly, with the coolest temps on Tuesday, coupled with the morning snow showers.

