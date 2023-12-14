Staying safe and warm in the winter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Even though we have had a few cold spells already, it’s not too late to get your heat source checked.

Marietta Fire Chief C.W. Durham shares the importance of the yearly checks.

“When it comes to heating your house, probably the biggest thing to do is having a licensed professional come out and check the heating appliances, whether it’s your furnace, fireplace, gas logs, ect. All of those need to be checked just to make sure they are safe, functioning properly, and make sure they are not putting off any carbon monoxide,” said Chief Durham.

Along with having a professional check your appliances, Vienna Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Scholl wants you to check another device in your house.

“We want people to make sure they have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in their residence. The carbon monoxide especially, because you don’t know when you have it. You need the detector to notify you of it so you can get out of the house and call the fire department if that happens,” said Chief Scholl.

Keeping in mind the kind of heat source you have and how close items are to it will help keep you and your family safe.

“Make sure it is the new type that has a tip safety thing in it where if it tips over it shuts off. Also, keep things at least three feet away from it so anything combustible doesn’t burn while you are using it or after you walk away from it,” said Chief Scholl.

With holiday decorations around your home, Chief Durham has a reminder to keep your holidays shining bright.

“Make sure you are especially careful with candles this time of year. We do see a spike in candle fires this time of year because people are using them for decorations and the candles they have in normal locations now have Christmas decorations around that are not normally there, and can sometimes come in contact and cause a problem,” said Chief Durham.

