Storm Young earns dual nominations in the appy awards

Young has been nominated for not just one, but two categories at the Appalachian Arts and...
Young has been nominated for not just one, but two categories at the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment awards in Kentucky.(wdtv)
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a native West Virginia author, who has made remarkable progress in the literary world.

From gripping mysteries to delightful children’s tales, storm young has captivated readers of all ages. And her efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Young has been nominated for not just one, but two categories at the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment awards in Kentucky.

Which include best author and writer for her mystery novel, as well as best social media influencer.

What’s so unique about Youngs nomination is that she is the only West Virginian to be nominated for best author and writer.

Young said she was completely shocked, but is thankful for the support she has received so far.

“When I looked at the list I was completely in shock. I didn’t expect one let alone two, and to be the only author from West Virginia on that list. I promise I looked over it at least 5 times to make sure that was actually my name and my book.”

The deadline to vote is the end of this month, and the ceremony will be held in march of 20-24.

To vote you can go to the link here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
ID man
Update: Upshur County man seen outside school identified, arrested
Left, Russell Thompson. Right, Alyson Maello.
Police: CPS finds animal feces in home, 2 charged with child neglect
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA releases final report on fatal Barbour County mining accident
Shane Matthew Morrow
Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute

Latest News

NCAA Transfer Rule
NCAA Transfer Rule
Federal Judge issues 2 Week Restraining Order against NCAA Transfer Rule, Allowing Double Transfers to play
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | December 13, 2023
Christmas decorating competition happening at General Services Building in Clarksburg