Tickets for Fairmont State production of A Christmas Carol now on sale

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University announced Thursday that tickets can now be purchased for their production of A Christmas Carol.

Put on by the Academy of the Arts, A Christmas Carol runs December 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and December 17 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances take place in the Wallman Hall Theater. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or in person at the Fairmont State Box Office in Wallman Hall.

Directed by Shannon Yost, this production of A Christmas Carol brings new life to a timeless tale. While the story is a familiar one, Yost’s interpretation brings a fresh perspective. “We wanted to create an intimate production that allows the audience to feel fully immersed in the story. By honoring the traditional elements of A Christmas Carol while also adding something new, with classic Christmas carols, we hope to bring the Christmas spirit to Wallman Hall this holiday season,” said director Shannon Yost.

This production of A Christmas Carol is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. Whether you’re a fan of the classic tale or a newcomer to the story, Yost’s direction and the talented cast will leave you feeling full of holiday cheer.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this beloved holiday classic in a whole new way.

For more information on events, visit Fairmont State Academy for the Arts website or Facebook Page @FairmontStateAcademyfortheArts.

