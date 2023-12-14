WVBE approves Norwood Elementary closure

Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood
Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved the closure of a Harrison County School during its December meeting in Charleston on Wednesday.

Officials approved the closure of Norwood Elementary School and its merger into the existing Simpson Elementary, Nutter Fort Primary and Nutter Fort Intermediate schools, several months after the school underwent an emergency closure before the beginning of the Fall 2023 semester.

It was announced earlier this year that Norwood Elementary would close its doors for good after major structural issues were discovered, leading to more than 250 students being relocated to nearby schools.

Prior Coverage: Hundreds of students displaced after Norwood Elementary closes

Following the announcement, parents raised concerns regarding the school’s closure and how it would affect learning.

“What is going to happen to kids who do not do well in these huge classrooms with 25-30 kids? My granddaughter has a 504 plan,” said one parent in July during a parent meeting.

Prior Coverage: Parents address leaders as Norwood Elementary School plans shut down

Norwood Elementary served the community of Stonewood for nearly 100 years.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
ID man
Update: Upshur County man seen outside school identified, arrested
Left, Russell Thompson. Right, Alyson Maello.
Police: CPS finds animal feces in home, 2 charged with child neglect
Personnel carrier involved in fatal Barbour County mining accident on March 22, 2023.
MHSA releases final report on fatal Barbour County mining accident
Shane Matthew Morrow
Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute

Latest News

WV National Guard celebrates 387th Birthday
Mon Power volunteers picking up trash along Route 20 in Haywood on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Chestnut trees thrive at Harrison power station
Chestnut tree thrives at Harrison power station
State Board of Education approves Upshur County update
Man sentenced to 35 years for traveling across the country to sexually abuse teen