WVBE approves Norwood Elementary closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved the closure of a Harrison County School during its December meeting in Charleston on Wednesday.

Officials approved the closure of Norwood Elementary School and its merger into the existing Simpson Elementary, Nutter Fort Primary and Nutter Fort Intermediate schools, several months after the school underwent an emergency closure before the beginning of the Fall 2023 semester.

It was announced earlier this year that Norwood Elementary would close its doors for good after major structural issues were discovered, leading to more than 250 students being relocated to nearby schools.

Following the announcement, parents raised concerns regarding the school’s closure and how it would affect learning.

“What is going to happen to kids who do not do well in these huge classrooms with 25-30 kids? My granddaughter has a 504 plan,” said one parent in July during a parent meeting.

Norwood Elementary served the community of Stonewood for nearly 100 years.

