WVSP announces sobriety checkpoint for Randolph County

RANDOLPH, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police have announced they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The Checkpoint will start at 6:00 p.m. and be located along U.S. Route 250/219 in the 2900 block of the Dailey Community, north of the Northwest Hardwood Office.

A backup location for the checkpoint, if there is a problem with the primary location, has also been provided. The secondary location will be WV Route 92, near 2548 Harrison Avenue in Crystal Springs, near the Fastenal Company. Only one location will be used.

For citizens that wish to avoid the checkpoint, an alternate route will be available through WV Route 38, Back Road, to the North and WV Route 21, Georgetown Road / East Dailey Road to the South.

