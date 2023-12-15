Cabell County Schools receives electric school bus

Cabell County Schools received their first all-electric school bus.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a new set of wheels traveling the streets, and for Cabell County Schools, it is a first of its kind.

This $285,000 piece of equipment can seat up to 18 students, and has up to three wheelchair securements with a curbside lift.

Cabell County Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe says it comes with a range of benefits.

“Of course, its a quieter ride, there’s actually less maintenance on these because, you’re not having to do oil changes, you don’t have fuel pumps, fuel filters, so its actually a much more simplified system,” Saxe said.

The bus was purchased by the state of West Virginia and is the first of 41 total buses that the state has purchased. Each one was manufactured at the GreenPower Motor Company facility in South Charleston. The company first arrived in West Virginia last year and took possession of its facility in August of 2022. In April, the company marked its transition to bus manufacturing.

The school bus delivered to Cabell County on Friday is one of the first four West Virginia manufactured electric school buses that is being delivered to surrounding school districts.

Cabell County Schools says this bus will be servicing routes in the Milton area for now, and the district will reassess how the bus needs to be used in the future.

