Charlsie Mae Hamrick, 82 of Webster Springs passed away Friday, December 8, 2023. Charlsie was born September 11, 1941 in Bergoo. Preceding her in death were her husband, Okey E. Hamrick; her mother, Anna J. Fisher Hamrick; children; Arnold H. Lloyd, William L. Lloyd, Mary Lloyd and Terry Trussel who she thought of as a son in law.

Charlsie loved working puzzles, going shopping, watching TV and spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving are her son, David Lloyd, Larry Lloyd and Hobert Hamrick; daughters, Linda (Max) Lowther, Rosa (George) Quinn, Anna Lloyd, Sandra (Brian) Eubank and Shirley (Mike) Lough; grandchildren, Lorena Quinn, Kimberly Quinn, Mikaela (Brandon) Taylor, Ashley (Justine) Spittler, Matthew Hamrick, Mike Lough and Julie Lough; great grandchildren, Harley Ritchie and Kiara Taylor and also a special nephew, Steven Provoznik.

Service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Larry Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowland Cemetery, Bergoo. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Charlsie’s family.

