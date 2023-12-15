City of Bluefield unveils possible plans for Safe Streets For All grant

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - City leaders have announced potential improvements to city streets as part of the Safe Streets For All grant given to the city last year. Nearly $500,000 was set aside as part of the grant to develop an action plan.

The interim director of engineering for Bluefield, Curtis French says 10 different areas in the city have been identified for possible improvements. French says these areas have been pinpointed thanks to public input, data collection and road and safety audits of the entire city.

Some improvements that could be coming to the city include things such as bike lanes, street lighting and high visibility cross walks.

“If anyone’s familiar with the Cherry Street-Stadium Drive intersection we all know that’s bothersome. Right around the school system on Cumberland Road where the high school and elementary school are. We have no sidewalks for pedestrians access. No turning lanes there in the morning and in the afternoon when the kids are picked up and dropped off,” said French.

The city’s project plan also includes a number of roundabouts including some at the intersections of Bland and College Avenue as well as Bland and Cumberland Road. There’s also one potentially planned for the intersection of Route 52 and Hill Avenue next to Bluefield State University.

The city also wants to widen the roadway along Bluefield and Princeton Avenues, with the possibility of adding bus shelters. Other areas that could see improvements include the northside streets Pulaski and Hardy.

“Northside has a lot of lighting issues, narrow road issues, I think most of us probably knew that as well. The reality is they have addressed it. They have come up with ways to decrease the amount of potential dangers that are possible in those areas,” said French.

French says the action plan is in the process of being submitted. He says there is a review period of three to four months. But city leaders should know by April if the areas outlined will be awarded any funds.

French says additional funding from the Safe Streets For All grant could work in conjunction with the Reconnecting Communities Program which would improve the northside of Bluefield.

The program is part of a federal grant to help disadvantaged communities. French says the city has been awarded the grant but money from the U.S. Department of Transportation has not been made available yet.

